Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. 6,173,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

