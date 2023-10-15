Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.43. 563,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

