Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,437,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.