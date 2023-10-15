Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,058,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

