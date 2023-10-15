Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,734 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,091,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,355,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

