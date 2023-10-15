Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

DVN stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $48.39. 10,191,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

