Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $207.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,378. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

