Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.4 %

PH stock traded down $13.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.93. The company had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $252.55 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

