Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 476,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 807,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after buying an additional 141,076 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. 6,038,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

