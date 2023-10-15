Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 89.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $761,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. 3,393,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

