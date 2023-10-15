Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. 5,592,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

