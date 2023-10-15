Strs Ohio Buys 157,885 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191,691. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

