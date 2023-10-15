Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,272,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.46. The stock had a trading volume of 577,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,738. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.16 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

