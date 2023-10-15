Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Equinix worth $97,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $742.64. 263,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

