Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,268 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $98,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. 3,365,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.22.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

