Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $131,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $355.68. 6,316,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.51 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

