Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $98,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ROP traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.72 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

