Strs Ohio Has $110.19 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $110,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.71. The stock had a trading volume of 661,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,796. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day moving average is $377.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

