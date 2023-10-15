Strs Ohio Has $156.24 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,573,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 6.81% of Golub Capital BDC worth $156,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 474,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

