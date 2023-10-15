Strs Ohio Has $204.13 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,291 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $204,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.66. 777,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.90 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.