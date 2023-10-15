Strs Ohio Has $249.91 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

