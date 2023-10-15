Strs Ohio Has $59.90 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $59,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $210.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,328. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

