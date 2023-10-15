Strs Ohio Has $60.32 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,812 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Baker Hughes worth $60,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

