Strs Ohio Has $79.06 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,480 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $79,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,720,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

