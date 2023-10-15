Strs Ohio Has $82.21 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,926 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $82,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after buying an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 6,820,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

