Strs Ohio Has $87.22 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of McKesson worth $87,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

MCK stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.56. The stock had a trading volume of 843,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.19. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $463.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

