Strs Ohio Invests $91.24 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.11. 1,665,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,178. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

