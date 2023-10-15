Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,223 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $77,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. 1,918,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,894. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.53 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.