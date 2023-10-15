Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Verisk Analytics worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

