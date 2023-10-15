Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $60,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

