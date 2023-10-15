Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 115,112 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $98,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,559,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

