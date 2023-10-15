Strs Ohio Purchases 10,736 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of IQVIA worth $64,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.36. 1,144,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,354. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.