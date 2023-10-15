Strs Ohio Purchases 40,786 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $329,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The company has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.84 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

