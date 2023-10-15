Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,752 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Digital Realty Trust worth $73,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. 1,472,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

