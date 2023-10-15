Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $246,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $609.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. The stock has a market cap of $578.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.31 and a 200 day moving average of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

