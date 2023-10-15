Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Veeva Systems worth $60,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.11. 1,108,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

