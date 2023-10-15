Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Synopsys worth $129,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.67. 747,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.68 and its 200-day moving average is $428.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

