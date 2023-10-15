Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $115,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,781.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,040. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,879.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,948.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

