Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $97,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $108.25. 5,882,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.