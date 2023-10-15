Strs Ohio Sells 1,634 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,168. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $242.41 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.30 and a 200 day moving average of $285.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

