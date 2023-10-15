Strs Ohio Sells 169,049 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 169,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $81,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,215,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of -197.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.