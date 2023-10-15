Strs Ohio Sells 20,899 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 6,038,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

