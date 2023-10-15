Strs Ohio Sells 23,478 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,478 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $113,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.