Strs Ohio Sells 3,474 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $137,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $22.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $883.18. 2,833,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $853.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

