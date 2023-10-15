Strs Ohio Sells 35,681 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,681 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Fiserv worth $104,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.48. 2,067,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

