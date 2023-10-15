Strs Ohio Sells 42,341 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,341 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $85,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS remained flat at $84.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,813,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

