Strs Ohio Sells 685 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $72,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 8,169,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,898. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

