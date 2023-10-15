Strs Ohio Sells 74,154 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,154 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $135,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 14,413,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

