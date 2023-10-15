Strs Ohio Sells 8,898 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $61,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,784,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.