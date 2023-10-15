Strs Ohio Sells 89,478 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $91,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. 28,092,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,865,008. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

